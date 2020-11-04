Lukic scores as Torino get first win of season in Genoa

Captain Andrea Belotti has scored six goals but Torino have had their worst start to Serie A in 12 years

Sasa Lukic struck early as Torino got their first win of the season 2-1 at Genoa in a game rescheduled because of a coronavirus outbreak at the Liguria club.

The match had been pushed back from last month after 16 positive cases were detected at Genoa in late September.

Lukic opened the scoring after 10 minutes for his third goal this season after an Edoardo Goldaniga blunder.

A Luca Pellegrini own-goal on 26 minutes accounted for Torino's second with the Genoa defender inadvertently turning in a cross from Torino captain Andrea Belotti.

Gianluca Scamacca pulled a goal back deep into injury time for the hosts.

Torino have had their worst start to a season since the 2007-2008 campaign, failing to win any of their five opening matches.

Marco Giampaolo's side are third from bottom of the standings, with Genoa two places above.

