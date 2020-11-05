US central banker misses policy meeting for new baby
Washington (AFP)
When the Federal Reserve held its policy meeting this week, one member was missing for the happiest of reasons: a new baby.
Neel Kashkari, who heads the Fed's Minneapolis branch, was due to attend the deliberations Wednesday and Thursday of the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), but San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly voted in his place.
"Neel and his wife welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. He's on paternity leave," Minneapolis Fed bank spokeswoman Alyssa Augustine said in an email.
The FOMC, which meets eight times a year, is made up of the Fed board members and the presidents of five of the 12 Fed's regional banks who rotate onto the committee every year.
But each bank president has a designated alternate in case they cannot attend to cast their vote -- although it is a rare occurrence, the last time in 2018.
