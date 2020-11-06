Burnley's wait for first win goes on after Brighton stalemate

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Burnley remain without a Premier League win this season after they were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw at fellow strugglers Brighton on Friday.

Sean Dyche's side have made their worst ever start to a season and are without a victory in eight games dating back to last term.

The Clarets moved off the bottom of the table after their second point from seven games.

Brighton have won just one of their eight league matches this term and sit three points above the relegation zone.

Graham Potter's team have won only one of their past 13 league home matches dating back to June.

Neal Maupay was back in the Brighton team after being left out against Tottenham amid reports Potter was unhappy with his attitude.

Potter said the incident wasn't the 24-year-old striker's "finest hour", admitting his player had been "emotional" and "frustrated".

But the French striker, Brighton's leading scorer this season with four goals, couldn't inspire his side to a much-needed win.

Ben Mee was making his first Burnley start since June after a thigh injury, but the centre-back showed an early sign of rust when his slip let in Danny Welbeck.

Welbeck's pass found the unmarked Tariq Lamptey, but the defender fired high over the bar when he should have given Brighton a first minute lead

Burnley defender Matt Lowton swung in a cross that hit Mat Ryan's bar as the Albion keeper scrambled to avert the danger.

Welbeck should have scored when he was played in by Adam Lallana, but with only Nick Pope to beat, his shot wasn't powerful or accurate enough to beat the Burnley keeper.

Mee's last-ditch tackle denied Pascal Gross when the Brighton midfielder threatened from Lamptey's cross, while Pope saved from Welbeck on the stroke of half-time.

Brighton had a penalty appeal rejected by VAR after the break when Lallana's shot hit Mee's arm.

Maupay's shot was blocked by James Tarkowski as the match petered out without late drama.

