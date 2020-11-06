Germany without Covid-hit trio for Nations League ties

Kai Havertz has been left out the Germany squad after testing positive for Covid-19 at Chelsea

Berlin (AFP)

Germany coach Joachim Loew picked an expanded 29-man squad Friday for upcoming internationals against the Czech Republic, Ukraine and Spain but is without Niklas Suele, Kai Havertz and Emre Can.

The three players were omitted after they recently tested positive for coronavirus, while goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was left out having just returned for Barcelona following injury.

Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Julian Draxler also misses out due to injury along with RB Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann, who underwent knee surgery last month.

Despite criticism over Germany's recent performances, Loew again refused to go back on his decision to drop Thomas Mueller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels.

All three have performed well at club level this season but remain in international exile after Loew said the trio were no longer part of his plans in March 2019.

PSV Eindhoven left-back Philipp Max and Augsburg centre-back Felix Uduokhai were called up for the first time.

Germany host the Czech Republic in a friendly in Leipzig next Wednesday. The 2014 world champions then play Ukraine at the same venue on November 14 in the Nations League before travelling to Spain three days later.

Germany have won one and drawn three of their Nations League group games. They trail leaders Spain by a point with two rounds left to play.

Germany squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Arsenal/ENG), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim)

Defenders: Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Robin Gosens (Atalanta/ITA), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Robin Koch (Leeds United/ENG), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea/ENG), Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen), Philipp Max (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Felix Uduokhai (Augsburg)

Midfielders: Nadiem Amiri (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/ENG), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/ESP)

Forwards: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Timo Werner (Chelsea/ENG), Luca Waldschmidt (Benfica/POR)

