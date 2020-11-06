 Skip to main content
#Covid-19
#US2020
Jockey Soumillon out of Breeders' Cup after positive Covid-19 test

Belgian jockey Christophe Soumillon was ruled out of the Breeders' Cup after testing positive for Covid-19
Los Angeles (AFP)

Jockey Christophe Soumillon tested positive for Covid-19 at the Breeders' Cup and will miss the two-day racing showcase at Keeneland in Kentucky, organizers said Friday.

Soumillon was tested on site on Wednesday and when that result was positive a second test was carried out and confirmed the initial diagnosis, Breeders' Cup officials said in a statement.

The Belgian rider, who is based in France, has not displayed any symptoms but has gone into isolation off the Keeneland grounds.

Soumillon was slated to ride Prix Vermeille winner Tarnawa in the $4 million Turf and Order of Australia in the $2 million Mile on Saturday.

"Both horses' connections have been notified, and the few individuals who have come into contact with him since his arrival have undergone additional testing and received negative results," said organizers, who said Soumillon's test was the only positive result out of 55 tests administered to all Breeders' Cup jockeys.

