Springboks' Kolbe out for three weeks with hip injury

Cheslin Kolbe made his Test debut in 2018 after joining Toulouse a year earlier

Toulouse (France) (AFP)

South Africa Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe has been ruled out until the end of November with a hip problem, his Toulouse club said on Friday.

Kolbe, 27, who has scored seven tries in as many games this season, suffered the injury in the win at Brive on October 17.

The winger could make his return for the fixture against Agen on the weekend of November 28.

Toulouse, the record 20-time champions, will be without five France squad members including half-backs Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack for this weekend's home derby against Castres.

Les Bleus' Francois Cros and two-time World Cup winner with New Zealand Jerome Kaino are also missing through injuries.

