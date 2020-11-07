Madhevere's half ton guides Zimbabwe to 156-6 in first Twenty20

Zimbabwe's Wesley Madhevere plays a shot on his way to 70 not out off 48 balls against Pakistan the first Twenty20 match between at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Rawalpindi (Pakistan) (AFP)

Wesley Madhevere struck a maiden half-century to lead Zimbabwe to 156-6 in the first Twenty20 international in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The 20-year-old right-hander struck 48-ball 70 not out with nine boundaries and a six after Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat at Rawalpindi stadium.

Madhevere, who had only four runs in his previous two Twenty20 appearances, added 34 runs for the sixth wicket with Elton Chigumbura who made a 13-ball 21 with a six and two boundaries.

For Pakistan, pacemen Haris Rauf and Wahab Riaz took two wickets apiece.

Pakistan gave a Twenty20 international debut to 27-year-old spinner Usman Qadir, son of the great Abdul Qadir, who died last year.

The teams will meet again at the same venue on Sunday and Tuesday.

