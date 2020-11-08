Bayern star Kimmich out until January after knee surgery

Injury to Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich (C) cast a shadow over Bayern Munich's 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday

Dortmund (Germany) (AFP)

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich underwent surgery on his right knee on Sunday and will be out of action until January, the German champions announced.

The German international, 25, suffered the injury in the first half of Saturday's 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund which sent them top of the Bundesliga.

"Joshua Kimmich underwent successful surgery on his right lateral meniscus on Sunday evening," said Bayern in a statement.

"The FC Bayern medical department expect the midfielder to be available again in January."

Bayern board member Hasan Salihamidzic added: "We're glad that Joshua will probably be available again in a matter of weeks. We'll support him in his rehabilitation as best we can."

The lay-off will sideline him for the final three games of the Champions League group stage as well as six Bundesliga fixtures.

