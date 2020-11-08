Klopp praises 'dangerous' Liverpool after Man City draw

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola (right) and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at the Etihad

London (AFP)

Jurgen Klopp praised his "dangerous" Liverpool team after they missed the chance to return to the top of the Premier League following a 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

The Liverpool boss fielded a fearsome-looking starting line-up at the Etihad featuring Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

A flying start from the champions was rewarded with Salah's 13th-minute penalty.

Gabriel Jesus levelled for Pep Guardiola's men before Kevin De Bruyne failed to hit the target from the spot three minutes before half-time.

A share of the points between the sides that have combined to win the title for the past three seasons leaves Liverpool in third, just a point off the top, while City are five points behind with a game in hand.

"Super football game to be honest," Klopp told Sky Sports. "Two top teams ready for a massive fight -- energy levels of both teams incredible."

"We were really good and dangerous," he added. "We were ready to make little passes -- there were moments we played too many long balls. Time to time we just wanted to get rid of the ball."

Guardiola said the draw was a fair result.

"It was tight," he said. "In the second half we had more clear chances but a draw is a fair result.

"It is not easy to defend against Liverpool, normally they have three in attack and now four, they ran in behind and you cannot stay there and they play in between the players.

"It is not easy to play but we adjusted a bit and had more courage to stay high. We made a good goal and unfortunately we missed a penalty. In games or opponents like Liverpool, if you miss a penalty is it more difficult."

