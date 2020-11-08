'Love story' and 'high seas gladiators': Who said what this sporting weekend

'Love story': Chris Froome (centre in yellow) rides past the Arc de Triomphe on the 2017 Tour de France

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Who said what this sporting weekend:

"It's a love story which lasted 11 years."

-- Seven-time Grand Tour winner Chris Froome after the 2020 Vuelta, his last race with Ineos, the former Team Sky.

"Before this tournament I wasn't in great form, zero finals this year and I was crying, well complaining, to my wife, 'Oh my God, I don't have the level, not playing well, not even any finals'."

-- Paris Masters champion Daniil Medvedev

"You feel like a gladiator when you go down this channel."

-- British skipper Alex Thomson on the start of the round-the-world Vendee Globe yacht race.

"That's the baddest bitch in the land right there!

Trainer Bob Baffert after Gamine won the Filly & Mare Sprint at the Breeders Cup in Kentucky.

"The kick-off time set us up to fail. We have been to Turkey, played loads of games this season already, we got back Thursday morning and we are playing Saturday lunchtime, it's an absolute shambles."

-- Man Utd coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the 3-1 win at Everton in a match which kicked off at lunchtime.

"They are the best team in the world."

-- Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland after the 3-2 Bundesliga loss to European champions Bayern Munich.

"It was difficult because I had to stay home alone for 24 days and it was boring."

-- MotoGP star Valentino Rossi on his time away from the world championship to recover from Covid-19.

"Harry Kane, you have to say has this many goals, this many assists, this number of balls recovered, this number of duels won, this number of balls that he saved his team in a defensive set-piece. This is Harry Kane. It's goals plus this and this and this and that."

-- Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho on Harry Kane who scored his 150th Premier League goal in the win over Wolves.

"The boy has made a mistake. Ade is the first to understand that. When you're young and you're learning you have to learn quick."

-- Fulham boss Scott Parker on Ademola Lookman's embarrassing last-minute attempt at a 'Panenka' penalty which lobbed into the arms of West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski in his side's 1-0 defeat.

© 2020 AFP