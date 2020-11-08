 Skip to main content
#Covid-19
#US2020
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture

Raul Fernandez storms to maiden Moto3 victory

Issued on:

KTM Ajo's Spanish rider Raul Fernandez celebrates after winning the Moto3 European Grand Prix
KTM Ajo's Spanish rider Raul Fernandez celebrates after winning the Moto3 European Grand Prix AFP
1 min
Advertising

Valencia (Spain) (AFP)

Spain's Raul Fernandez took his maiden GP win on Sunday after Moto3 championship leader Albert Arenas was disqualified leaving the 20-year-old to dominate the European Grand Prix in Valencia.

With two races of the season left Japan's Ai Ogura came third on the day to climb to second in the championship just three points adrift of Arenas.

"This first win is indescribable, I'll remember it my whole life," said the KTM rider Fernandez.

Arenas rode into the back of a rival causing an early crash, and was disqualified for causing the accident.

European GP

1. Raul Fernandez (ESP/KTM) 38mins 29.140sec, 2. Sergio Garcia (ESP/Honda) at 0.703sec, 3. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 1.005, 4. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) 1.037, 5. Darryn Binder (AFS/KTM) 13.392

Moto3 standings after 13 of 15 races:

1. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 157pts, 2. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 154, 3. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 137,4. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) 134, 5. Jaume Masia (ESP/Honda) 133

© 2020 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.