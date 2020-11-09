Business as usual for Wales despite Giggs absence: Page

Ryan Giggs will be absent for Wales' next three games

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Wales caretaker manager Rob Page says it will be business as usual during the forthcoming internationals despite the absence of boss Ryan Giggs.

Page will be in charge for Wales' next three games after Giggs was arrested and bailed over an alleged row with "on-off girlfriend" Kate Greville at his Manchester home last week.

A statement released on behalf of the former Manchester United star said he denied "all allegations of assault made against him".

Wales face the United States in a friendly on Thursday, before Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday and Finland on November 18.

Asked on Monday whether it would be a distraction to be without Giggs, Page said: "Nothing changes. It's Ryan's team, it's Ryan's squad and it's about us finishing off the job that he started.

"We have three tough games. The first one is important because we want to keep that momentum going into the first two qualifiers, but also, planning for Thursday, we have to have an eye on the two qualifying games after that.

"Like I said, the importance of it from a business point of view and from the players is going to be great to be involved in."

© 2020 AFP