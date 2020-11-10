England's Bairstow to make Big Bash League debut

England's Jonny Bairstow will play for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash league

Sydney (AFP)

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow will make his Big Bash League debut this year after signing for the Melbourne Stars.

The 10th edition of Australia's Twenty20 tournament begins on December 10, although the 31-year-old will not be available until after Christmas.

"I've always watched the BBL no matter where I've been in the world and it will be nice to finally be a part of it," said Bairstow late Monday.

"I know the Stars are one of the competition's profile clubs and have a track record of being in contention in finals."

Bairstow will join forces with the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa at the Stars.

"His experience and versatility will be a valuable addition to our batting line-up, and we've got several 'keeping options in the squad as well," said Melbourne coach David Hussey.

BBL teams are allowed three overseas players each this year with Jason Roy, Alex Hales and Tom Curran among other England stars to sign on.

Bairstow has played 70 Tests, 83 ODIs and 43 T20s for England and helped Sunrisers Hyderabad to reach the playoffs in this year's Indian Premier League.

