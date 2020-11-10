'Fantastic talent' Bellingham gets England call-up at 17

Dortmund's 17-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham has been caled up by England for the first time

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been labelled a "fantastic talent" following the 17-year-old's first call-up to the England squad.

Bellingham was promoted from the England Under-21 team after Gareth Southgate's squad was hit by injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Ward-Prowse.

The talented teenager will be part of the England group that prepares for Thursday's friendly against the Republic of Ireland and subsequent Nations League matches against Belgium and Iceland.

Bellingham's maiden call-up continues his remarkable rise over the last year.

After being courted by Manchester United, he moved to Dortmund from Championship side Birmingham during the close-season.

Bellingham only made his Birmingham debut last season, but the club chose to retire his number 22 shirt in honour of what he had achieved at St Andrew's following his switch to Germany.

He has already made six Bundesliga appearances for his new club and looks capable of emulating the success of Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho, who has thrived in Germany and earned several England caps since leaving Manchester City.

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings, also part of the England squad, got a close look at Bellingham during his time with city rivals Birmingham.

Mings has been impressed by the youngster and believes he has the potential to be future star.

"I have had the opportunity to see him in training over the past couple of days, and what a fantastic talent he looks," Mings told an England press conference on Tuesday.

"I know he is from the blue side of Birmingham, but I have got no problem in admitting what a fantastic player he is and what a fantastic lad he seems.

"For someone who has achieved so much in such a short space of time, he seems to be very grounded and humble.

"It is a huge occasion for him, and fair play to him."

© 2020 AFP