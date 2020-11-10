Folk the hero as Pats down winless Jets

New England players swarm kicker Nick Folk after his last-gasp winning field goal in a 30-27 victory over the New York Jets

Nick Folk kicked a last-gasp field goal as the New England Patriots came from behind to snatch a 30-27 victory over the winless New York Jets on Monday.

Veteran kicker Folk struck with three seconds remaining at MetLife Stadium to complete a gutsy late comeback by the Patriots, who had trailed 27-17 late in the third quarter as the Jets chased a first win of the season.

"It wasn't pretty but it's a win," said Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, who rushed for two touchdowns and passed for 274 yards.

Jets backup quarterback Joe Flacco, filling in for the injured Sam Darnold, looked to be putting New York on course for victory after throwing three touchdowns earlier in the game.

But a disastrous interception late in the fourth quarter handed possession back to New England, who marched 72 yards upfield in an 11-play drive to score a touchdown through Newton from close range to tie it at 27-27.

The Jets still had plenty of time left to regain the lead, but a poor offensive drive -- which saw Flacco sacked for the first time -- handed the ball back to New England with less than a minute remaining.

Newton then connected with Jakobi Meyers for a 20-yard gain to leave Folk with a 51-yard chance to seal the win.

The 36-year-old Folk made no mistake, drilling his kick between the uprights to spark wild celebrations amongst the Patriots players.

The Patriots improved to 3-5 in the win but remain in third place in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills (7-2) and Miami Dolphins (5-3).

The Jets, meanwhile, remain the only winless team in the NFL, falling to 0-9 to prop up the division.

