New Zealand-born Lowe set for Ireland debut as Sexton wins 100th Test cap

Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton (right) is set to win his 100th Test cap

Dublin (AFP)

New Zealand-born James Lowe will make his Test debut for Ireland just weeks after becoming eligible in Friday's Autumn Nations Cup opener with Wales.

The 28-year-old wing, who qualified through the three-year residency rule, earns his spot after a series of impressive performances for Pro14 champions Leinster.

He is joined in the starting line-up by fellow New Zealander Jamison Gibson-Park, who gets his first start but third cap, having come on as a replacement in recent Six Nations matches against Italy and France.

Jamison-Park will team up with Ireland captain and Leinster team-mate Johnny Sexton, who makes his 100th Test appearance -- his 94th for Ireland. He has six Test caps for the British and Irish Lions.

Ireland are looking to bounce back from their defeat by les Bleus, which ended their hopes of the Six Nations title, while Wales arrive having lost their past five Tests.

Team (15-1):

Jacob Stockdale; Hugo Keenan, Robbie Henshaw, Chris Farrell, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony; James Ryan, Iain Henderson; Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Quinn Roux, Will Connors, Conor Murray, Billy Burns, Keith Earls.

Coach: Andy Farrell (ENG)

