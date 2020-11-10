Remaining women's Six Nations games called off

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Six Nations chiefs announced on Tuesday the remaining three matches of the women's 2020 tournament had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It means Scotland's games against Wales and Italy will no longer take place and the match between France and Ireland has also been scrapped.

England are already Grand Slam winners after winning all of their five matches.

"This was an extremely tough decision that was only taken after we had explored every possible option to get these matches played," said Six Nations Rugby CEO Ben Morel.

Scottish Rugby said Covid-19 protocols had made it impossible to play the matches.

"Recent government and health authority restrictions affecting squad preparations, travel, and the ability to stage matches in competing nations in line with the sport's amateur status have made the successful completion of the 2020 Championship impossible," it said in a statement.

World Rugby and Rugby Europe also announced the Rugby World Cup 2021 European qualification tournament had been postponed.

The competition, scheduled to take place in December, is due to feature Ireland, Italy and Scotland and the winner of the postponed Women's Rugby Europe Championship.

