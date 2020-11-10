Zimbabwe out for 129-9 in third Twenty20 international

Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan stands by during their third Twenty20 cricket match in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi (Pakistan) (AFP)

Leg-spinner Usman Qadir grabbed four wickets as Pakistan held Zimbabwe to 129-9 in the third and final Twenty20 international in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Usman -- son of the late legendary spinner Abdul Qadir -- finished with 4-13 from four mesmerising overs after Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat.

Usman started the slide with the wicket of Zimbabwe skipper Chamu Chibhabha (31), before dismissing Wesley Madhevere (nine), Milton Shumba (11) and Elton Chigumbura (two) to give Pakistan a good chance of a 3-0 sweep.

The home team won the first match by six wickets and the second by eight.

Chibhabha hit three boundaries and a six in his 28-ball knock, the highest of the innings.

Number eight Donald Tiripano scored a 22-ball 28 to help Zimbabwe cross the 100-run mark.

Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim finished with 2-27.

