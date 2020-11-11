Williams team principal tests positive for Covid-19

Advertising Read more

Istanbul (AFP)

Williams' acting team principal Simon Roberts has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix, the Formula One outfit announced Wednesday.

"Simon returned a negative test on Monday during the team's regular Covid testing schedule, however after displaying minor symptoms he underwent a further test this morning which returned a positive result," Williams said in a statement.

Williams confirmed Roberts had not been in close contact with any other staff and so the team would be able to race as usual in Istanbul.

"Simon is feeling otherwise well but will now isolate for the required 10-day period as per UK national guidelines whilst supporting trackside operations remotely this weekend," Williams added.

Roberts will be replaced by team manager Dave Redding.

He is not the first person to miss F1 races this year with the virus.

Racing Point drivers Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll have both sat out Grands Prix, with Mercedes team staff also affected.

© 2020 AFP