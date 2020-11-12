AIU appeals to CAS after Naser case dropped

Naser ran the third-fastest 400m of all-time in Doha last year

Paris (AFP)

The Athletics Integrity Unit announced on Thursday that it had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the anti-doping charges against world 400 metre champion Salwa Eid Naser were dropped.

Naser was charged with breaking whereabouts rules and provisionally suspended in June, but was cleared last month by World Athletics' Disciplinary Tribunal.

"The AIU has submitted an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the Disciplinary Tribunal's decision to dismiss the charges against Salwa Eid Naser (BRN) for Whereabouts failures," the AIU said in a statement.

The AIU charged the Nigerian-born runner with four alleged 'whereabouts' failures which included three missed tests between March 2019 and January this year.

But the Disciplinary Tribunal ruled that one of those, on April 12, 2019, "cannot be confirmed" as a missed test by the athlete, meaning Naser had not missed three tests within 12 months which is required to prove an anti-doping violation.

Naser, who improved by one second a season from 2016-19, stunned athletics when she powered to the third-fastest 400m in history to take the world title in Doha last year.

Her time of 48.14 seconds was only behind runs by East German Marita Koch and former Czech runner Jarmila Kratochvilova in the 1980s.

The AIU is the independent anti-doping watchdog for track and field, set up in 2017.

© 2020 AFP