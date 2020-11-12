Argentina prop Juan Figallo forced to retire after head injury

Injury has forced Argentina prop Juan Figallo to retire from rugby

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Saracens and Argentina prop Juan Figallo has been forced to retire from rugby on medical advice due to a head injury.

Figallo suffered the injury during a pool match against England at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan and did not feature for Saracens last season.

The 32-year-old made 33 appearances for Argentina, playing at three World Cups.

He joined Saracens from Top 14 side Montpellier in 2014 and made 96 appearances for the club, winning four Premiership titles and three European Champions Cups.

"Juan epitomises everything it takes to be a good team-mate," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said on Thursday. "A brilliant performer on the field, he has led the way in what tighthead props are capable of."

© 2020 AFP