Historic Springbok captain Ralepelle loses doping appeal

Chiliboy Ralepelle (L) playing for the Sharks against the Argentine Jaguares in a 2018 Super Rugby match.

Johannesburg (AFP)

Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle, the first black South African to captain the Springboks, has lost an appeal against an eight-year doping ban, it was announced Thursday.

The decision by the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport effectively ends the career of the former Bulls, Toulouse and Sharks hooker as he will be 40 when the ban expires in January 2027.

Ralepelle tested positive for a banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during a Sharks training session in Durban last year.

This is the second time the South African has been barred for doping having served a two-year suspension from 2014 after a positive out-of-competition test while at French club Toulouse.

Ralepelle played in 25 Tests for South Africa with his last appearance against England two years ago.

He became the first black South African to lead the Springboks when they played a World XV in a non-Test match in England in 2006.

