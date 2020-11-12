Norris makes the case for 'Sir' Lewis

Advertising Read more

Istanbul (AFP)

Lewis Hamilton should be honoured with a knighthood in recognition of his inspirational achievements as a racing driver and human rights campaigner, fellow-Briton Lando Norris said on Thursday.

Norris, a rookie driver in his first season with McLaren, told a news conference ahead of the Turkish Grand Prix that the six-time world champion’s achievements were an inspiration to children.

"There is only one other person in the whole world who has achieved what he has – and that’s Michael Schumacher," said Norris.

"He has led the way in many aspects – on the track, but also off it.

"A lot of athletes who have done such things in other sports have got knighthoods so I see no reason why he shouldn’t.

"It’s a good thing for kids who want to get into racing or who don’t know much about racing to be inspired by him and, obviously, try to achieve similar things.”

Norris support for a Hamilton knighthood follows a number of other recent calls for him to be honoured as he heads towards a record-equalling seventh drivers’ world title – drawing alongside Schumacher in the pantheon of champions.

But the six-time champion Mercedes driver said he is not concerned.

"I don’t think it is going to happen, but that doesn’t bother me. Just the fact that people have mentioned it is an honour,” he said.

"I’ve not spent my life chasing it. It is just not something you grow up thinking of, but if it did happen I don’t know how I would handle it.

"I have stood in front of Her Majesty the Queen before and it was incredible. She really is awesome.”

This year has seen Hamilton become increasingly active as a campaigner for diversity and inclusion.

He has created his own Hamilton Commission to engage more young black people in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and to seek a pathway to high level motorsport and also promoted the Black Lives Matter movement as part of Formula One’s ‘We Race as One’ campaign.

