Ireland pile pressure on Wales' Pivac with heavy defeat

Advertising Read more

Dublin (AFP)

Wales slipped to their sixth successive defeat on Friday as Ireland ran out convincing 32-9 winners in their opening Autumn Nations Cup clash at Lansdowne Road.

Ireland's New Zealand-born Test debutant James Lowe crowned an impressive performance by scoring the home side's final try in the dying seconds of a largely scrappy match held behind closed doors in Dublin.

Defeat will pile the pressure on Wales coach Wayne Pivac, who replaced Warren Gatland after the World Cup last year with the Welsh the 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam champions.

"We said this would be a new start, new competition but not going to shy away from result," said Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones.

"We can take some comfort from tangibles but ultimately it is a loss."

For Ireland head coach Andy Farrell it was a good way of bouncing back after losing to France a fortnight ago, dashing their hopes of the Six Nations title.

"New competition, new start, pleased to get off to a big Win," said Farrell.

"I thought the debutants were very good. We adapted very well."

Although Johnny Sexton scored eight points to make him Ireland's highest scorer against the Welsh, his 100th Test appearance ended early as he limped off clutching his leg.

"It is a hamstring strain (after kicking) that penalty, frustrating," said Sexton.

- 'Not too serious' -

"It doesn't seem too serious, we'll see what the scan says tomorrow."

Coronavirus had overshadowed the tournament earlier in the day with the cancellation of Sunday's match between France and Fiji due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Fijian camp.

Sexton opened the scoring with a penalty in the 11th minute.

The hosts had the Welsh under immense pressure -- especially in the set scrum -- but the visitors managed to keep them out with Irish lock James Ryan being penalised as he tried to force his way over.

The Irish normally pride themselves on their discipline but referee Mathieu Raynal was none too impressed and regularly penalised them.

Leigh Halfpenny took advantage of one of the Irish indiscretions to level the scores in the 18th minute.

However, the Irish finally seized a try scoring opportunity as Quinn Roux -- who had only been drafted into the starting line up on Friday after Iain Henderson was declared unfit -- went over for his third try for his country.

Sexton converted for 10-3 and added another penalty shortly afterwards for 13-3 approaching half an hour of the match.

That was the last contribution from the 35-year-old playmaker as he limped off grimacing and was replaced by debutant Billy Burns, whose brother Freddie played five times for England.

Halfpenny reduced the deficit with a long range penalty, but Burns restored the 10-point lead with one of his own after Wales prop Rhys Carre was again penalised in the scrum.

Carre was put out of his agony when Pivac hooked him with a minute remaining of the first-half ahead of a crucial five-metre scrum in the Wales 22.

The Welsh successfully came through that to trail by just 10 at the break.

Halfpenny added a penalty 10 minutes into the second-half for 16-9 -- the Irish having started the half in loose fashion.

The hosts parked themselves in the Welsh 22 but first Taulupe Faletau and then a turnover prevented potential tries.

They did not come away totally empty-handed as Burns added a penalty for 19-9.

The Irish lost Burns just after the hour mark when he took a knock and his replacement Conor Murray slotted over a penalty.

Murray added another penalty shortly afterwards as the game drifted away from the Welsh.

The coup de grace was delivered on the bell as Lowe crashed over from a close-range scrum move, Murray converting to give the Irish their 19th win in their last 20 home Tests.

© 2020 AFP