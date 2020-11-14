Sinner becomes youngest player in 12 years to win ATP title

Teenager Jannik Sinner on Saturday became the youngest Italian in the modern era to win an ATP Tour event when he defeated Canada's Vasek Pospisil in the Sofia final

Sofia (AFP)

Teenager Jannik Sinner on Saturday became the youngest ATP champion in 12 years when he defeated Canada's Vasek Pospisil in the Sofia final.

The 19-year-old, ranked at 44 in the world, racked up a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3) victory over Pospisil, his 19th win of the season.

Sinner, the youngest Italian winner of an ATP title in the modern era, withstood 14 aces and won 75 percent of his first-serve points (45/60) to become the youngest man to capture an ATP Tour title since Kei Nishikori won the 2008 Delray Beach Open.

