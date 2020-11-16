Coronavirus: latest US restrictions as cases soar

Chicago's mayor has advised residents of America's third-largest city to stay at home beginning on Monday to combat a surge in Covid-19 cases

New York (AFP)

US states and cities are imposing a raft of new restrictions to try to curb soaring Covid-19 infection rates. Here, AFP takes a look at some of the latest measures:

- Chicago -

A new stay-at-home advisory came into effect in Chicago, America's third-biggest city, on Monday.

Residents have been asked to remain confined to their homes for the next three weeks except for essential activities such as attending work, school or buying groceries.

- Michigan -

The Midwestern state, whose largest city is Detroit, is halting all indoor dining and in-person learning for university and high-school students for three weeks.

Other indoor activities such as movie theaters, casinos, bowling centers and group fitness classes will also be suspended when the order takes effect Wednesday.

- Washington state -

Democratic Governor Jay Inslee announced new restrictions including suspending indoor dining, closing gyms and museums and limiting stores and places of worship to 25 percent occupancy.

The measures, which ban residents from having guests at their homes unless the guest quarantined beforehand, begin to take effect from Monday night and run until December 14.

- New Jersey -

Indoor gatherings are limited to a maximum 10 people from Tuesday while outdoor gatherings will be capped at 150 from next week, Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday.

Some indoor events such as religious services, weddings and funerals may continue at 25 percent capacity or up to 150 people, he added.

- New Mexico -

A two-week lockdown took effect in the Southwestern state on Monday, with residents ordered to stay at home except for essential trips.

All non-essential businesses must close and restaurants are only allowed to operate pickup and delivery services, ruled Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

- Oregon -

Democratic Governor Kate Brown has limited all bars and restaurants to take-out and delivery only from Wednesday until December 2.

She also closed all recreational facilities, including museums, gyms, zoos and gardens, and limited social gatherings to six people under the order announced Friday.

- New York -

Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all establishments licensed to sell alcohol statewide to close at 10:00 pm from Friday last week.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is on the verge of closing public schools, which teach 1.1 million students, as the city's seven-day average of new cases nears three percent.

- California -

San Francisco stopped indoor dining and reduced capacity at fitness centers and movie theaters from Saturday following a 250 percent spike in cases since early October.

Twelve of California's 58 counties are currently subject to the state's tightest level of restrictions, which includes closed schools and bars and outdoor dining only at restaurants.

- North Dakota -

On Friday, the state's Republican governor ordered all residents to wear face masks in public after months of resisting the measure.

Doug Burgum also signed an executive order limiting restaurants and bars to 50 percent capacity from Monday.

