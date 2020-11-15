Macalou double helps Stade Francais end La Rochelle's winning run

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Back-row forward Sekou Macalou scored two tries as Stade Francais earned a bonus-point 35-13 victory over La Rochelle on Sunday, ending the Top 14 leaders' five-match winning run.

The 25-year-old Macalou crossed in either half with wingers Sefa Naivalu and Lester Etien adding the two other scores.

Joris Segonds added 15 points with the boot in the match played behind closed doors at Stade Jean-Bouin in Paris.

Sunday's win was a second impressive scalp for Stade who had beaten 20-time champions Toulouse 48-14 last time out.

Gonzalo Quesada's side climb to eighth in the table with 19 points.

For La Rochelle, the defeat ended a run of five successive wins but they stay top with 26 points.

Toulouse, who defeated Pau on Saturday, are second on 24 points with Clermont in third, a point further back.

