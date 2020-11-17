England's Joseph on the mend ahead of Ireland clash

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Jonathan Joseph could be in contention to face Ireland in Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup match as he is "recovering nicely" from the back injury that curtailed his contribution to England's win over Georgia, attack coach Simon Amor said on Tuesday.

Amor had less positive news about fly-half George Ford and grizzled prop Joe Marler who missed the 40-0 win over the Georgians due to Achilles and knee injuries respectively.

Joseph, though, appears to be winning his fitness battle which occurred when he had a spasm whilst creating Elliot Daly's try in the first-half of the Georgian clash.

The 29-year-old had been switched to the right wing from his normal starting centre spot and impressed in the cameo appearance.

"Jonathan is recovering nicely, so hopefully he'll be in contention for this weekend, which is good for us," Amor told a press conference.

Amor did say Ford was making progress too and there was a chance he could be considered for Saturday's game against an Ireland side that easily overcame out of form Wales 32-9 last Friday.

"It's an Achilles injury, which can take some time, but he's progressing nicely so that's encouraging," said Amor.

"We're not sure at the moment if he'll be back for Saturday, but he's moving in the right direction which is brilliant.

Marler, however, will have to bide his time.

"Joe's another one who is progressing nicely and moving in the right direction.

"Hopefully he'll be involved in some part of the tournament.

"They're just difficult little injuries, niggling little injuries and we've got to get them right."

Amor said if Joseph does make the game he is likely to be given another outing on the wing although the Irish will provide stiffer resistance than the Georgians.

"Jonathan's had one previous opportunity to play on the wing for us," said Amor.

"We think he can have a bit more space and that fluidity moving between the positions.

"The opportunity to roam, the way the game is going, really plays to his strength.

"He has such a wonderful feel for the game."

© 2020 AFP