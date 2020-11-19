Ford on England bench for Ireland clash

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

George Ford has overcome a heel injury to be named on England's bench for their Autumn Nations Cup international against Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday.

Ford missed the recent wins over Italy and Georgia while he had treatment on the longstanding problem.

But having regained fitness, he will now provide fly-half cover among England's replacements.

Eddie Jones has retained the same backline that played in last week's 40-0 rout of Georgia, the England coach resisting the temptation to move captain Owen Farrell from fly-half to inside centre so as to have Ford in his starting XV.

Powerful centre Ollie Lawrence will now have another chance to line up alongside Henry Slade in midfield.

England are currently top of Pool A in the Autumn Nations Cup and they have won their last three matches against Ireland.

World Cup finalists England complete the group phase of the tournament away to Wales.

England (15-1)

Elliot Daly; Jonathan Joseph, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Jonny May; Owen Farrell (capt), Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry; Joe Launchbury, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola

Replacements: Tom Dunn, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Jonny Hill, Ben Earl, Dan Robson, George Ford, Max Malins

Coach: Eddie Jones (AUS)

