Former Sri Lanka star Zoysa guilty of match-fixing

Dubai (AFP)

Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan Zoysa was Thursday found found guilty of match-fixing, two years after he was charged under the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code.

The 42-year-old, who played in 30 Tests and 95 one-day internationals before retiring in 2007, was guilty of three offences.

The ICC said in a statement that Zoysa, who was a bowling coach with Sri Lanka until 2015, remains suspended and sanctions will follow in due course.

One of the charges he faced was "being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of a match".

Zoysa has also been charged by the ICC with breaching four counts of the Emirates Cricket Board's anti-corruption code in the Gulf nation's T10 League.

"These proceedings are ongoing," said the ICC.

© 2020 AFP