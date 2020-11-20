Saints QB Brees to injured reserve with broken ribs

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has landed on injured reserve with broken ribs

Los Angeles (AFP)

The New Orleans Saints placed Drew Brees on injured reserve on Friday, ensuring the star quarterback will miss at least three NFL games recovering from injuries that reportedly include broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Brees exited last week's win against the San Francisco 49ers at halftime with what the Saints called a rib injury, suffered on a second-quarter sack that was ruled roughing the passer by Kentavius Street.

Brees finished out the first half, but reports trickled out this week that he was found to have multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung.

Brees, 40, is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes. But the Saints went 5-0 without their star signal-caller last season as he recovered from a torn ligament in his throwing hand.

The Saints, who top the NFC South Division at 7-2, host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. ESPN reported that Taysom Hill will get the starting nod at quarterback ahead of Jameis Winston.

