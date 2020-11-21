Nashville send Beckham's Miami packing 3-0

Nashville SC''s Randall Leal, seen here in an August game, scored the opener in his club's 3-0 victory over Inter Miami in the 2020 Major League Soccer playoffs

Advertising Read more

Nashville (AFP)

David Beckham's Inter Miami saw their Major League Soccer play-off hopes destroyed as fellow newcomers Nashville deservedly sealed a place in the next round with a resounding 3-0 triumph at Nissan Stadium.

Nashville were in control after an early wonder goal from Randall Leal before a penalty from Hany Mukhtar and a second-half Dax McCarthy effort helped the team from Music City hit all the right notes as Miami were easily dispatched.

Gary Smith's team, who were great value for this triumph in the first ever post-season game to feature two expansion clubs, face Toronto next Tuesday for a place in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

"It was a fabulous performance," Smith said. "I know this year hasn't been easy and I tip my hat to Miami for giving us such a tough game considering all the problems they have had.

"Toronto are a top side with a lot of experience but we'll have a plan and make life difficult for them."

It was a sorry end to a difficult first campaign for the team co-owned by former England captain Beckham, who were forced to take the field without star striker Gonzalo Higuain and key defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez after the Argentine pair, as well as Higuain’s older brother Federico, tested positive for Covid-19 and didn't travel.

Losing such important performers was a hammer blow for Inter Miami coach Diego Alonso, who needed all the help available to him after winning just seven matches from 23 in the pandemic-disrupted regular season.

The Uruguayan now has to plan for the 2021 campaign and will need to mount a better showing than this inaugural effort.

With the younger Higuain missing, the pressure was on Mexican international Rodolfo Pizarro to become the creative spark for Inter, but it was Nashville’s Costa Rican forward Leal who stole the show early on with a wonderful 14th minute opener.

He picked up the ball 25 yards from goal and sent an unstoppable shot flying past John McCarthy and when the Miami keeper was somewhat harshly adjudged to have brought down Mukhtar in the area on 23 minutes, the visiting team were suddenly in very deep trouble.

The German dusted himself down and coolly scored the resulting penalty to put Smith’s impressive side firmly in control and from that point, they never looked back.

McCarthy’s well-taken strike on 56 minutes sealed the deal and ensured Nashville became the first debut MLS franchise to advance in the playoffs for 22 years.

© 2020 AFP