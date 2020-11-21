'That'll be on YouTube': Leverkusen 'keeper Hradecky laughs off own-goal howler

Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky could laugh off his second-half horror own goal only after his team's 2-1 win at Arminia Bielefeld

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky expects to see plenty of memes and YouTube clips of his horror own-goal after his sliced kick in the Bundesliga rolled into his net on Saturday.

"It's okay if people laugh a little - there'll be a few YouTube clips and a few memes," Hradecky predicted to Sky after his side went second in the German league after a 2-1 win at Arminia Bielefeld.

Leverkusen were 1-0 up thanks to an early Leon Bailey goal when Hradecky'S howler just after the break handed Bielefeld an equaliser.

With no opponent near him, Hradecky watched in horror as a clearance kick spun off his boot and rolled over the goal-line behind him.

However, his blushes were spared when Aleksandar Dragovic stabbed home a late winning goal.

The relieved 30-year-old Finland goalkeeper hugged Dragovic in gratitude at the final whistle.

"The team and Dragovic helped me out - my beer will taste good after this," added a relieved Hradecky.

It was a curious away win for Leverkusen, who lost both their twin defenders Sven and Lars Bender to injury.

Leverkusen captain Lars was replaced with deep bruising for the start of the second-half.

Sven was replaced soon after by match-winner Dragovic when he was injured in a challenge.

© 2020 AFP