Bengals quarterback Burrow carted off with left leg injury

Los Angeles (AFP)

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, the top overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, was carted off the field in the Bengals' game against Washington Sunday with a left knee injury.

Burrow had completed 22 of 34 passing attempts for 203 yards and a touchdown with one fumble when he absorbed a hit early in the third quarter and went down, holding his knee before medical staff arrived to assist him.

Players from both teams hovered nearby as he was helped to a cart without putting weight on the injured leg.

Chase Young, a rookie defender for Washington whose big hit on Burrow forced a fumble earlier in the game, was among the players offering encouragement to Burrow as he departed the field. Young was taken second behind Burrow in this year's draft.

