Montpellier win thriller to move joint second in Ligue 1

Paris (AFP)

Montpellier beat Strasbourg 4-3 in a dramatic match on Sunday to move level with Monaco in the Ligue 1 table, just four points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Gaetan Laborde scored the winner midway through the second period after the two sides shared six goals in the first half.

Defending champions PSG blew a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Monaco on Friday and hand the chasing pack the chance to close the gap.

Montpellier have an identical record and goal difference to Monaco, although fourth-placed Lille could leapfrog the pair and move two points behind PSG if they beat Lorient later on Sunday.

Montpellier, the 2012 champions, led 2-0 through early goals from Pedro Mendes and Andy Delort, but Strasbourg hit back with a brace of penalties from Kenny Lala and Habib Diallo.

Former Wigan Athletic striker Delort restored the hosts' advantage, and although Ludovic Ajorque levelled on the stroke of half-time, Laborde had the final say.

Lyon could also jump within four points of PSG when they visit Angers later on Sunday, while Marseille are only six points off the pace with two games in hand.

