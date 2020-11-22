Oliveira wins MotoGP season finale in Portugal

Advertising Read more

Portimao (Portugal) (AFP)

Miguel Oliveira made the most of home advantage to win the last MotoGP race of the season in Portugal on Sunday.

Oliveira followed up his maiden victory in Styria in August by taking the title at Portimao in what was his first race in the premier class in his home country.

The KTM Tech 3 rider's triumph means there was no record-breaking 10th race winner, with Fabio Quartararo, Brad Binder, Andrea Dovizioso, Franco Morbidelli, Maverick Vinales, Danilo Petrucci, Alex Rins and Mir making it nine victors at the end of an unpredictable World Championship.

Morbidelli came out on top of a six-way battle for the runners-up spot, despite being pipped to second place on the last lap by Australian Jack Miller.

Italian Morbidelli finishes in the overall standings just behind Mir, who had confirmed his first world title in Valencia last weekend.

Miller's strong finish meanwhile ensured Ducati claimed the constructors' title for the first time since 2007 at the expense of Suzuki, whose hopes were dashed after a disappointing weekend for Mir.

Mir started the race in 20th and had to retire due to electronic problems.

