Wizards broadcaster apologizes over Porter gaffe

Washington (AFP) – A US television commentator apologized on Thursday after a gaffe following Kevin Porter Jr's NBA game-winning 3-pointer for the Houston Rockets against the Washington Wizards.

NBC Sports Washington analyst Glenn Consor was widely condemned across social media for the on-air remark on Wednesday, which appeared to reference the troubled history of Porter's late father.

"You've got to give credit," Consor said during the broadcast. "Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time."

Porter Jr's father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr., pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in 1993 and spent more than four years in prison for the killing. In 2004, Porter Sr. was shot to death in Seattle.

Consor said in a statement posted on social media on Thursday that he made the remark after mistakenly believing that Kevin Porter Jr. was the son of former Washington Bullets player Kevin Porter.

"Please allow me to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr., his family, and the Rockets organization for the comments I made during last night's game," Consor wrote.

"I mistakenly thought that Kevin was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter and was unaware that the words I chose to describe his game-winning shot would be in any way hurtful or insensitive.

"I have reached out to Kevin to personally apologize and hope to be able to talk with him soon."

Before Consor issued his apology and explanation, NBA star LeBron James had led criticism of the gaffe.

"Sorry but this ain't going to fly!" James wrote on Twitter.

"How insensitive can you be to say something like this? Beat it man! I pray for you but there's no place in our beautiful game for you!"

