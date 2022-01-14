World 200m champion Lyles to run 60 at New York meet

Reigning 200m world champion Noah Lyles of the United States will run next month's New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in New York, organizers announced Friday

New York (AFP) – Reigning 200-meter world champion Noah Lyles will run the 60m at next month's 27th New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in New York, organizers announced Friday.

Lyles, who captured a bronze medal at last year's Tokyo Olympics, will be challenged by fellow Americans Ronnie Baker and Erriyon Knighton on February 6 at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island.

The World Athletics Indoor Tour event usually staged in Boston was moved to New York last year while its home venue was used as a Covid-19 mass vaccination site.

Lyles, 24, won the 200 title last year at the indoor meet in a season that saw him win the Prefontaine Classic in 19.52 seconds, last year's fastest time in the world.

Baker, 28, finished fifth in the 100 at the Tokyo Olympics in 9.95 and was third in the 60 at the 2018 World Indoors.

Knighton, 17, finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympic 200m final.

Others set to compete include Trayvon Bromell, who had last year's fastest 100m time at 9.77, in the 200 and 60m hurdles world record-holder and Olympic silver medalist Grant Holloway.

Gabby Thomas, a 200m bronze medalist at Tokyo, and US silver medal 4x400 relay runner Lynna Irby will race in the women's 300.

