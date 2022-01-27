World champion cyclist Pieters still in coma after fall

Amy Pieters (left) seen here with Kirsten Wild after their 2021 Madison world title

The Hague (AFP) – A month after suffering head injuries on a Dutch national team training camp in Spain, track world champion Amy Pieters remains in a coma, her cycling team SD Worx said on Thursday.

Doctors had hoped to awaken Pieters after a few days when originally placing her in an artificial coma just before Christmas.

The accident happened when the world champion fell badly in a simple tangle with teammates on a training ride in Calpe, and she underwent surgery in nearby Alicante later that day.

Pieters was then transferred to the Netherlands on January 6, where she is breathing without aid, but with few other signs of improvenment, her team said.

"There is little change to report about the situation. The cyclist is breathing independently, but is currently not conscious," Team SDX said.

"She has made it through a very serious brain injury, during which she underwent life-saving surgery. And has come through it relatively well.

"Some improvement can be seen in her consciousness. However, Amy Pieters is not awake. The sequel is still unpredictable.

"This situation is for Amy and her family an emotionally difficult and uncertain period."

A specialist in endurance track events but also a gifted one-day classics road racer she won her third world title in 2021 claiming the Madison alongside the 39-year-old Kirsten Wild.

The pair dominated the 2019 and 2020 races at the same event but could only manage fourth at the Tokyo Games in the event which takes place over 120 laps and features 12 sprints.

