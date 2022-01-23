World Cup leader Geiger shows Olympic promise with latest Titisee triumph

Germany's Karl Geiger claimed his second World Cup win of the weekend in Titisee-Neustadt

Titisee-Neustadt (Germany) (AFP) – Home favourite Karl Geiger sealed his second win of the weekend in Titisee-Neustadt on Sunday to extend his overall lead in the ski-jumping World Cup ahead of Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi.

Having also won on Saturday, Geiger claimed his fourth victory of the season 24 hours later to boost his medal hopes for the Beijing Winter Olympics, which begin on February 4.

"That was awesome, I'm taking that feeling with me now and really looking forward to the Olympics," said Geiger who left Germany's Black Forest with two more World Cup wins under his belt.

The German now holds an 61-point lead over Four Hills champion Kobayashi in the standings.

The 28-year-old Geiger sealed victory by landing a leap of 143 metres on his second jump which lifted him from fourth place after the first round.

Just like on Saturday, Slovenia's Anze Lanisek again finished in second place, while Germany's Markus Eisenbichler completed the podium.

For the second day running, Kobayashi could also only manage a disappointing fifth place after jumps of 131 and 133 metres.

