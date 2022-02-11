World number 137 Lehecka sets up Tsitsipas clash in Rotterdam

Rotterdam (Netherlands) (AFP) – World number 137 Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic reached his maiden ATP semi-final in Rotterdam on Friday where he will face top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Lehecka, a 20-year-old qualifier, defeated Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 in his quarter-final clash.

"It is an incredible feeling. The things I am achieving here are incredible. This is the big stage and I am happy I can be here and play these matches," he said.

"Today it was another tough match against an incredibly tough opponent. I will now try and rest ahead of tomorrow and we will see."

He is the lowest-ranked Rotterdam semi-finalist since world number 225 Omar Camporese reached the last four in 1995.

World number four Tsitsipas eased past Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-4, 6-4 in his last-eight match.

"Lehecka has been on a very good winning streak," said Tsitsipas.

"I think he's a young talent that can play really good tennis. It's never easy playing someone who you haven't faced before, so match preparation will be very important."

