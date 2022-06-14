You can't always get what you want: Jagger gets Covid

The legendary British band opened their European tour with a gig in Madrid on June 1, to mark six decades since they were formed

London (AFP) – Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger on Monday said he had caught Covid, forcing the band to cancel its latest gig in Amsterdam.

Advertising Read more

"I'm so sorry that we've had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight," the 78-year-old singer tweeted.

"I have unfortunately just tested positive for Covid. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can."

The legendary British band opened their European tour with a gig in Madrid on June 1, to mark six decades since they were formed.

The "Sixty" tour includes 14 concerts across the continent, and follows the band's "No Filter" tour, which began in 2017 but saw the North American leg postponed due to the pandemic.

They wrapped up the tour late last year despite the death of drummer Charlie Watts who died last August aged 80.

Jagger, who has been vaccinated against Covid, last April unveiled a new song -- "Easy Sleazy" -- that he recorded at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

The same month, they gave a socially distanced rendition of their 1969 classic "You Can't Always Get What You want" from their own homes.

© 2022 AFP