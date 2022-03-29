Zverev into Miami quarters as Kokkinakis downed

Alexander Zverev returns a shot in his victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis a the Miami Open on Tuesday

Miami (AFP) – Alexander Zverev's push to land his first title of the year moved a step closer on Tuesday after the German moved into the quarter-finals of the Miami Open with a straight-sets win over Thanasi Kokkinakis.

World number four Zverev has struggled for consistency in 2022 but the Miami Open finalist from 2018 was too strong in a 6-4, 6-4 win over Kokkinakis who came through qualifying without dropping a set.

Kokkinakis, who along with compatriot Nick Kyrgios won the Australian Open doubles title, was in the fourth round for the first time in south Florida and managed to give the German a few headaches, especially with his serve.

Yet the Australian looked to be struggling with a chest injury in the second set and Zverev was able to move through the gears when it mattered to set up an encounter with Norway's Casper Ruud for a place in the semi-finals.

"He is in the fourth round for a reason so I am just happy to come through," the second-seeded Zverev said afterwards during a courtside interview.

"I won my first Masters event here and reached my first quarter final so this tournament has been good to me."

Kokkinakis hit eight aces but his overall service game let him down and was unable to break the German's serve which was far more effective.

Ruud, meanwhile, made light work of British number oneCameron Norrie, winning 6-3,6-4.

The Norwegian, 23, has now reached the quarter-finals in six of his last seven ATP Masters 1000 events.

