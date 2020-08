Laura castiga Cuba tras mortal paso por Haití

This RAMMB/NOAA satellite image obtained on August 23, 2020, shows Tropical Storm Laura moving over Haiti and the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean at 11:40 UTC om August 23, 2020Haitian authorities on August 22, 2020 urged residents to prepare for tropical storm Laura, which is expected to bring torrential rains, flooding and landslides before possibly building up to hurricane force as it churns toward the US. The Atlantic storm season, which runs through November, could be one of the busiest ever this year, with the US National Hurricane Center predicting as many as 25 named storms. Laura is the 12th so far.

RAMMB/NOAA/NESDIS/AFP