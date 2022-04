Francia es el país con más muertos a causa del trabajo de toda Europa

Number of workplace deaths expected this decade without action to make workplaces safer



🇵🇹 481

🇵🇱 563

🇦🇹 694

🇨🇿 851

🇷🇴 1,451

🇩🇪 3,143

🇪🇸 3,191

🇮🇹 3,434

🇫🇷 7,803



🇪🇺 27,041



But we could achieve zero deaths at work by 2030 if politicians are willing to act #IWMD22