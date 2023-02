Prueba piloto por jornada laboral de 4 días arroja resultados alentadores

IT WORKS.



⁃ 92% of companies keep it

⁃ Burnout down by 71%

⁃ Sick days down by 65%

⁃ Revenue up 1.4% on avg.



No question about it - the UK’s 4-day week trial was a 𝙝𝙪𝙜𝙚 success.



It’s time for the 4-day week to go mainstream.#4DayWeek pic.twitter.com/gVTnqDeLrH