Protestas contra la reforma de pensiones: ‘La movilización continuará de una u otra forma’

A protester holds a sign that reads, 'Illegitimate mob' during a rally on the 11th day of action after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49.3 of the constitution, in Lille, northeastern France, on April 6, 2023. - France on April 6, 2023 braced for another day of protests and strikes to denounce French President's pension reform one day after talks between the government and unions ended in deadlock. (Photo by Francois LO PRESTI / AFP)

AFP - FRANCOIS LO PRESTI