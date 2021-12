Récord de casos de covid-19 en Bolivia por "relajación" de medidas, según el Gobierno

Un trabajador sanitario recoge una muestra en un centro de pruebas de covid-19, el 29 de diciembre de 2021 en Santa Cruz, Bolivia A health worker swabs a woman at a testing centre for the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, on December 29, 2021. The Santa Cruz region, the most populated region in Bolivia and on the border with Brazil, is enduring the "worst storm" of COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began in March 2020, registering the highest number of infections on Tuesday, the head of Epidemiology of the Departmental Health Service of the Santa Cruz governorate, Carlos Hurtado, reported.

Rodrigo URZAGASTI AFP