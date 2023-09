Presos de Ecuador liberan a los 57 guardias y policías retenidos tras ola violenta

An inmate speaks through a walkie-talkie while standing on the roof of the Turi prison in Cuenca, Ecuador on September 1, 2023. Almost 60 prison guards and police officers were being held hostage Friday by inmates across Ecuador. Ecuador's SNAI prisons authority announced Thursday night that 50 prison guards and seven police officers were being held in six different prisons, without giving further details. The news came after two car bombs were detonated near buildings belonging to the prisons authority in Quito the previous evening, with no-one injured. Three grenade explosions also shook the capital.

© Fernando MACHADO / AFP