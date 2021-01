AstraZeneca pide a la Unión Europea autorización para su vacuna

Cajas de dosis de la vacuna de Oxford/AstraZeneca contra el coronavirus, en un refrigerador de un gran centro de vacunación de Bristol, el 9 de enero de 2021 al sur de Inglaterra Covid-19 vaccine are seen in a refridgerator at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol on January 9, 2021 one of seven mass vaccination centres which are set to open next week as Britain continues its vaccination programme against Covid-19. Ashton Gate is one of the seven seven mass vaccination hubs opening around the country from next week. UK health officials and ministers have described the vaccination roll-out as a head-to-head race against the virus and the vaccination programme as the best hope of a return to normality.

Andrew Matthews Pool/AFP/Archivos